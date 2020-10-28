UCL: Diego Jota's landmark strike helps Liverpool beat FC Midtjylland 2-0

Liverpool defeated FC Midtjylland by 2-0 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage matchup on Tuesday (October 27).

With this victory, Jurgen Klopp's side registered their second straight victory in the UCL in their first two games.

However, Liverpool struggled to get into the game for most of the first half as the Denish club kept controlling the proceedings.

It was Trent Alexander-Arnold then, who sparked some life into the game and provided a simple tap in for Diego Jota to put the Reds ahead. This was also Liverpool's 10000th goal in their long and illustrious history.

Klopp was soon forced to make a substitution after Fabinho picked up a hamstring injury.

In the dying embers of the game, Mohammed Salah found the back of the net and doubled Liverpool's lead in stoppage as the game finished 2-0.

"It is exactly the last thing we needed," Klopp said during the post-match interview when asked about Fabinho's injury.

"I know [Fabinho] felt a hamstring, and that's not good. He said he could have played on but no sprints, which doesn't help. We will see, we will know more after a scan but clearly it isn't good," he added.

"Rhys Williams he's only 19-years old and I think he's played more Champions League games than Premier League games -- that's rare. We're doing really well but its a shock for a team because now we have to sort that injury," he further added.