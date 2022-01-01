U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for MUM vs UP in PKL 2021-22

It's January 1, we may have entered a new year but the action in Pro Kabaddi League will continue to resume. Saturday's first match will see U Mumba lock horns with UP Yoddha in Bengaluru in match number 25 of the PKL.

U Mumba have 14 points to show from their four matches this term, having won a couple of games and one loss. They are fourth in the table, while UP Yoddha are in ninth place on 10 points, with a solitary win and two losses to show from their four games.

UP Yoddha come into this fixture having drawn their previous match with Gujarat Giants, although they'd want to win their game against U Mumba and overtake them in terms of the title race.

Dream11 Prediction - U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Sumit, Rinku HC, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Pardeep Narwal.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on January 1, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.