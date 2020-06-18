Top sports news: Suspended CSK team doctor issues apology, Sreesanth 'raring' to play again as ban nears end & more

In Thursday's top Sports News (June 18, 2020), we have CSK team doctor Madhu Thottappillil issuing an official apology for his controversial social media post, which seemed to have mocked the government after 20 soldiers of the Indian Army passed away in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.

On Tuesday, Thottappillil had posted a tweet on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Sreesanth's seven-year ban inches closer to end and the pacer revealed that he is fit and raring to play cricket again.

The Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Sreesanth for lifetime back in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan after they were found guilty in an alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year.

1. Ladakh face-off: Suspended CSK team doctor Madhu Thottappillil issues apology for his 'PM Cares' post

Suspended Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team doctor Madhu Thottappillil issued an official apology for his controversial social media post, which seemed to have mocked the government after 20 soldiers of the Indian Army passed away in a violent clash with Chinese troops.

2. Premier League: David Luiz's errors help Man City beat Arsenal 3-0

Manchester City made a scintillating restart to their 2019-2020 campaign as the club secured a sumptuous 3-0 win over Arsenal on Thursday.

3. 'He was batting out of position': Gary Kirsten reveals WHY Sachin Tendulkar wanted to quit cricket in 2007

Former Team India head coach Gary Kirsten has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar was considering retiring from the sport back in 2007 after he had stopped enjoying his cricket.

4. 'I am just eagerly waiting': Sreesanth 'raring' to play again for Kerala Ranji team as ban nears end

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth's seven-year ban inches closer to end and the pacer revealed that he is fit and raring to play cricket again.

5. He's been a massive influence, wanted his attention in IPL: Ashwin on MS Dhoni

Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed how MS Dhoni was a 'massive influence' on his career and claimed that he was driven by an intense desire to get the attention of the Chennai Super Kings skipper during his early IPL days.