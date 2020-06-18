'I am just eagerly waiting': Sreesanth 'raring' to play again for Kerala Ranji team as ban nears end

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth's seven-year ban inches closer to end and the pacer on Thursday (June 18) revealed that he is fit and raring to play cricket again.

The Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Sreesanth for lifetime back in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan after they were found guilty in an alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year.

However, it was back in 2019 when his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which is set to run out on September 13 this year.

Sreesanth is ready to get back into the Kerala Ranji team but is waiting for the official announcement.

"The official announcement will come in September, I am just continuing with my training. Everybody is being supportive from the Secretary to Director General, everybody has been supportive, selectors and coach want me in the team," Sreesanth told ANI.

"I am just training, let's see, I am fit and raring to go. You will see me playing, I am just eagerly waiting to go forward. It's very, very clear I will be in the squad, the official announcement will be in September so I have to follow the rules and do things accordingly," he added.

The 37-year-old fast bowler also expressed his thoughts on how cricket has changed a lot since he played his last time.

"I don't look at this as one of my second innings, seven years I have missed and cricket has changed a lot from the last time when I was playing. I still remember all the lovely days when I represented my country," he said.

The 2007 T20 World Cup-winner also spoke on the topic of International Cricket Council's (ICC) move to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball and said that it has been blown out of proportion.

"It's being blown out of proportion, you can use sweat as well, you have to take care, you have to respect every decision the association is taking, it all comes down to skills. When I played county cricket, I learned that you just have to maintain the ball, it's more of keeping the ball dry," Sreesanth said.

"I am very happy in one way, there is a positive that only the skillful bowlers can now perform. You need to move on and adapt, you have to adapt if you want to become successful, the need of the hour is to adapt. It's about practice, and players will eventually get used to it," he added.