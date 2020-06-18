Ladakh face-off: Suspended CSK team doctor Madhu Thottappillil issues apology for his 'PM Cares' post

Suspended Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team doctor Madhu Thottappillil issued an official apology on Thursday (June 18) for his controversial social media post, which seemed to have mocked the government after 20 soldiers of the Indian Army passed away in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley,

"On 16th June, I had put out a tweet, and after I realised that the words used by me were inappropriate and unintended. I deleted the same. But by then there were screenshots of my tweet being circulated and shared in social media. It was never my intention to belittle the great and herculean efforts taken by our Honb'le prime minister and the Govt in taking care of all the citizens' obligations of this great nation and its Army or our brave Martyrs," Thottappillil said in an official statement released by him on his Twitter account.

"I regret the hurt and anguish I may have caused to many people who read my tweet and wholeheartedly apologize for the same. I have tweeted inadvertently and mistakenly and it has nothing to do with my association with any individual or organisation. I am aware of the care bestowed by the prime minister taken for the martyred jawans who had laid their lives for the country, without whom we the citizens would not be having a secured life," he added in his statement.

On Tuesday, Thottappillil had posted a tweet on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

"Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a “PM CARES” sticker on them?" his tweet read, which was later deleted.

This post attracted a lot of attention and was immediately deemed to be in "bad taste" by the IPL franchise.

Later, CSK took to Twitter and claimed that they were not aware of the post by Madhu Thottappillil but now he has been suspended from his post as the Team Doctor.

"The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor," CSK wrote on Twitter.

"Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste."

The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides.