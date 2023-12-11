Headlines

This Indian cricketer is most searched on Google in Pakistan, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

As 2023 is about to get over and new year (2024) is hitting the calendars soon, Google India has revealed the most trending personalities of the country. As per the latest update, Bollywood star actress Kiara Advani is the most trending personality, followed by her husband Sidharth Malohotra at No.6. Apart from Indian actors receiving the massive popularity, there are some cricketers as well who are trending extensively in Google India. Shubman Gill, the No.1 ODI batter is the second most searched personality in India.

Gill rose to prominence this year with his exceptional batting prowess in IPL and recent ODI World Cup 2023. However, his popularity is not only limited to India but also in neighbouring countries. In Pakistan, the No.1 ODI batter is currently the most trending Indian cricketer standing at No.8. The 2023 World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell is also in Pakistan’s top trending personalities. He precedes Gill at the seventh spot, while Hareem Shah reigns the list with being most searched personality in Pakistan.

Interestingly, the Indian origin New Zealand cricketer, Rachin Ravindra has also made it to the list of most trending personalities in India. The 24-year-old star batter ranks third, followed by Indian bowler Mohammed Shami at fourth place. Maxwell (7th) and Travis Head (10th) who led Australia to World Cup 2023 glory are also most searched people in India. 

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is in South Africa for the Test, ODI and T20I series. The tour started with the T20I series with first match scheduled yesterday (10 December 2023) but the match was called off due to rain. The second match of the series will be played tomorrow (December 12) at St George's Park Cricket Ground starting from 8:30 PM IST.

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen , Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

