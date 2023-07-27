This BTech graduate became renowned cricketer who played with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, bagged Rs 5 crore IPL deal

This fast, all-rounder bowler of India cricket team is a BTech graduate and is know for his consistent and brilliant game.

Engineering is considered an elite degree in our country that ensures a guaranteed well-paying job but many of the BTech graduates change their fields completely and make a career is something entirely different.

BTech graduates, today, excel across various fields and have made it big in their respective fields. While many BTech graduates are well-known for their acting careers and singers very few know that we even have cricketers who hold a BTech degree.

Indian international cricketer, and fastest bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin holds a BTech degree. Ashwin was born on September 17, 1986 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Ashwin did his schooling at Padma Seshadri Bla Bhavan and St. Bede's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School.

After completing school, he went to SSN College of Engineering, Chennai to pursue graduation in BTech with Information Technology. It was during his schooling, he was encouraged to take up cricket as a profession. Ashwin, on many occasions, has credited CK Vijay and Chandra at the St Bede for his success as a professional cricketer.

Ashwin gained popularity from the short-form game IPL and thereafter made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011. Gradually he became a household name.

Ravichandran Ashwin's current net worth is over Rs 100 crores, as per various sports websites. An A-rated player listed by BCCI, he earns approximately earns Rs 40-50 lakhs per month and approximately 5 crores annually from the BCCI contract.

Ashwin is married to Prithi Narayanan and have two daughters together, Akhira and Aadhya born in 2015 and 2016.