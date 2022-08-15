Search icon
Taekwondo players Afreen Hyder and Shivansh Tyagi win Bronze medal in the Israel Open G2 Tournament

Indian taekwondo players Afreen Hyder and Shivansh Tyagi bagged bronze medals in the recently concluded Israel Open G2 Tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Afreen Hyder and Shivansh Tyagi

Indian taekwondo players Afreen Hyder and Shivansh Tyagi bagged bronze medals in the recently concluded Israel Open G2 Tournament.  While Afreen bagged the bronze in women's -62kg division, Tyagi returns home with the same medal in men's -74kg. Both Afreen and Tyagi are the top-ranked Indian athletes in their weight respective weight divisions.

Hailing from Kashmir, Afreen lost her only bout in the tournament against Ecuador's Mina Mell, but was awarded the bronze since there were only four participants in the weight division. 

Shivansh Tyagi, on the other hand, won two bouts to win his bronze medal finish in men's -74kg.

Afreen Hyder is the first female Taekwondo player from Kashmir valley who made a name for herself on the international level. She hails from Bemina area in Srinagar. She was a student of Delhi Public School, Srinagar. She completed her Bachelors of Arts from Delhi. Afreen chose Taekwondo at an early age with an aim to make a future in it.

After getting a chance to participate in National Championship for the first time, Afreen joined a professional Taekwondo academy in Delhi to hone basic skills of the game. She also participated in Grand Picks Korean Championship and gave a tremendous performance there. 

Her parents, especially her mother supported her a lot in achieving her dream. Afreen was preparing for the Asian games this year but that has been canceled unfortunately due to some reasons. She wants to participate in the Olympic games.

 

DNA Originals
More
