Almeria vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to watch, ALM vs RMA dream11, probable playing XI

Almeria and Real Madrid gear up to faceoff in matchday 1 of La Liga

Fresh off winning the UEFA Super Cup 2022, Real Madrid will kick start their La Liga 2022-23 campaign with an away trip to newly promoted side Almeria.

Los Blancos had a shaky start to their pre-season with a 1-0 loss to Barcelona, but they recovered well after a 2-2 draw with club America, with victories against Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Real Madrid will look to defend their league crown but standing in their way on matchday 1 will be Almeria, who also had a mixed bag sort of pre-season with wins over Velez, San Fernando CD, and FC Cartagena, but they also tasted defeats versus Cordoba and Granada.

The tasks at hand for both sides are relatively different, while Madrid will want to retain their title, Almeria would be very satisfied to stay up in the La Liga rather than getting relegated.

READ| Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch match between Chelsea and Tottenham

When and where to watch Almeria vs Real Madrid - La Liga 2022-23

Where and when is the Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match being played?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played on August 15, 2022, at the Estadio Mediterraneo, Spain.

What time does the Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match begin?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Monday (Sunday night in India).

READ| Lionel Messi snubbed, Karim Benzema hot favourite: Top 5 contenders for Ballon d'Or 2022

Where to watch Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 channel in India.

How and where to watch online Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Almeria vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match live streaming will be available on the Voot app and website. Fans can additionally watch La Liga 2022-23 games on JioTV as well.

READ| Are you kidding me Tyagi Ji? Netizens left baffled over Shrikant Tyagi's 'Real Madrid' jacket

Almeria vs Real Madrid​ probable playing XI:

Almeria: Fernando Pacheco (goalkeeper); Alejandro Pozo, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic, Sergio Akieme; Cesar De la Hoz, Samuel Costa, Lucas Robertone; Fransisco Portillo (captain), Umar Sadiq, Largie Ramazani

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper); Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (captain), Vinicius Jr