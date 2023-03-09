Shoaib Malik's absence from Sania Mirza's felicitation ceremony reignites divorce rumours

File Photo

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis sensation, is a source of immense pride for her nation. Her inspiring career has served as a role model for countless young girls. Recently, she played her final match at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, bidding farewell to her illustrious career.

On March 5, 2023, she hosted a farewell celebration, attended by luminaries from the worlds of sports and entertainment. It was a fitting tribute to a remarkable athlete who has left an indelible mark on the sport of tennis.

Sania stole the show at the bash, arriving in style with her family in tow. She dazzled the paparazzi with her stunning looks and posed for the cameras with her adorable son, Izhaan, parents, sister Anam, and brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin. However, social media was abuzz with speculation about the absence of her husband, Shoaib Malik, from the event.

#MaheshBabu poses for selfie with #ARRahman at #SaniaMirza’s farewell #sania .

.

.

See pics

Tennis player Sania Mirza hosted her farewell bash on March 5 in Hyderabad. Several celebrities like Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman and #NamrataShirodkar attended the grand event. pic.twitter.com/R8U8eIkKCj — NSMBoxOffice (@NsmBoxOffice) March 7, 2023

Over the last few months, there have been persistent rumors circulating about Sania and Shoaib. Shoaib's absence from Sania's farewell party only added to the speculation. One social media user even questioned why he wasn't there, while another commented that he only congratulates her on Twitter and doesn't show up in person.

The separation of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik has been making headlines for the past few months. Reports suggest that the couple had been living separately and had taken legal steps to formalize their divorce. It is alleged that Sania caught Shoaib cheating on her, which led to their decision to part ways. However, according to Pakistani media, the star couple is already divorced, as confirmed by a reliable source from Shoaib's management team in Pakistan.

Although the true cause of Sania and Shoaib's separation remains undisclosed, numerous gossip columns have speculated that Shoaib Malik had been unfaithful to his wife, Sania Mirza, with the renowned Pakistani model and actress, Ayesha Omar. Recently, several intimate photographs of Ayesha and Shoaib surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens stunned.

On January 13, 2023, the world of tennis bid farewell to one of its most iconic players, Sania Mirza, as she announced her retirement. Through a series of heartfelt pictures, Sania expressed her emotions about her 30-year-long journey in the game. She took the opportunity to express her gratitude towards her coach, parents, friends, and fans, who have been her pillars of support throughout her career.

After Sania's heartfelt message on social media, Shoaib shared a touching post in honor of her last Grand Slam appearance. He referred to her as an inspiration to millions and expressed his immense pride in her accomplishments.

"You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career," Shoaib wrote.

READ| DC vs MI, Match 7 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report