Russia Ukraine crisis: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned, club sale on hold, transfers frozen

For Chelsea, the troubles keep on growing further and further. In recent days, the London based football club has seen their own Roman Abramovich come under immense pressure owing to his alleged close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has been facing a lot of flak ever since Putin decided to wage a war on Ukraine. The Russian billionaire had recently announced his decision to step back as the owner of Chelsea, announcing that he will sell the club and the incoming money would go towards rehabilitation works in Ukraine.

In a further blow, Abramovich has now been sanctioned by the UK government. All of his assets have been frozen, and the Russian will not be able to do any form of business with any UK resident.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been officially sanctioned. All UK assets frozen: sale of the club on hold. No merchandise or ticket sale allowed.



Statement also reports that "new contracts, player transfers or merchandise sales for Chelsea have been prohibited".

Perhaps the biggest setback will be the fact that Roman's sale of Chelsea could be hampered by the latest sanctions.

As per a statement released by the government, Chelsea have been granted special permission for their remaining matches to be played, their staff's salary be paid, and select fans having season tickets would only be allowed to attend their upcoming matches.

"Given the significant impact that today's sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea," read a statement from the UK government.



It read further, "This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

As per reports, Chelsea officials are slated to meet representatives of the government in the upcoming days to negotiate a reprieve for the football club.