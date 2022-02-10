Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs PAT in PKL 2022

Match number 107th of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will feature Puneri Paltan who will take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in Bengaluru tonight. Puneri Paltan are second from bottom heading into this fixture, with just eight wins in 15 matches, and they have a total of 42 points to show for their efforts this season.

Patna Pirates meanwhile are sitting pretty atop the league standings, with 12 wins in 17 matches, having amassed a total of 65 points so far this season. On paper, this looks like a David versus Goliath affair, however, anything can happen in the Pro Kabaddi League.

It has to be said that the three-time champions will be heavy favourites heading into this fixture.

PUN vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match today.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar (c) Sombir, Karamvir

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar (c), Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh(C), Sachin Tanwar (VC), Guman Singh, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on February 10, 2022, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.