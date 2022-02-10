Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs PAT in PKL 2022

Match number 107th of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will feature Puneri Paltan who will take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in Bengaluru tonight. Puneri Paltan are second from bottom heading into this fixture, with just eight wins in 15 matches, and they have a total of 42 points to show for their efforts this season.
Patna Pirates meanwhile are sitting pretty atop the league standings, with 12 wins in 17 matches, having amassed a total of 65 points so far this season. On paper, this looks like a David versus Goliath affair, however, anything can happen in the Pro Kabaddi League.
It has to be said that the three-time champions will be heavy favourites heading into this fixture.
PUN vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match today.
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar (c) Sombir, Karamvir
Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar (c), Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh(C), Sachin Tanwar (VC), Guman Singh, Mohit Goyat
The match will be played on February 10, 2022, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.