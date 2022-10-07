Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi start title defence against U Mumba on the opening day of Season 9

File Photo

After a long wait, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will kick off on Friday, October 7th at 7:30 PM IST at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. After a long absence owing to the epidemic, fans will finally return to the stadiums for the start of the new season.

Fans can enjoy a triple panga on the first day of the new season, with Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba battling in the first match, and Bengaluru Bulls taking on Telugu Titans in the second. The last game of the first day pits Jaipur Pink Panthers against U.P. Yoddhas.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. kick off Season 9 of vivo Pro Kabaddi against Season 2 champions U Mumba. In the 2017 season, Naveen Kumar will be the key raider for Dabang Delhi K.C., with all-rounder Vijay anticipated to accompany him in attack.

Ashu Malik is another player who will be hoping to contribute in attack, whereas the likes of Suraj Panwar, Manjeet and Ashish Narwal will also boost their raiding department. In defence, Dabang Delhi K.C. have plenty of good options like Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda and Ravi Kumar combining to provide the team defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, U Mumba will be hoping to make a positive start to the season themselves and will be confident about doing so with their youthful squad. Guman Singh, who became U Mumba’s most expensive buy in vivo Pro Kabaddi history at ₹1.215 crores, will be his team’s main raider this season and a lot is expected from him after he scored 95 raid points in 19 matches in Season 8.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba have faced each other 18 times. Dabang Delhi K.C. have won five matches while U Mumba have triumphed 12 times. Only one of the 18 matches between the teams ended in a tie.

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba Possible Starting Line-up

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Tejas Patil, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Monu, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal

Where can you watch Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday