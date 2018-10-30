Premier League: Emotional Riyad Mahrez seals points for Manchester City at Tottenham

Manchester City returned to the Premier League summit on goal difference with a 1-0 victory over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of an early goal by Riyad Mahrez at a subdued Wembley Stadium on Monday.

It was not the free-rolling City of late and Tottenham will rue missing some good opportunities to salvage something from a rather disjointed affair on a patchwork pitch.

Mahrez caught Tottenham cold in the sixth minute after a defensive mistake but despite City's dominance they were missing their usual clinical edge on a surface looking more suitable for gridiron football after an NFL fixture a day earlier.

David Silva and Mahrez both could have put the game beyond Tottenham but the hosts, who were on a four-match winning run in the league and could have gone above City into second with a victory, always posed a threat.

Dele Alli returned from a hamstring injury for Tottenham and his arrival as a substitute sparked some late pressure in which Erik Lamela spurned a glorious late chance to equalise.

City held form for a sixth consecutive Premier League clean sheet to knock Liverpool off top spot. They both have 26 points while Tottenham have 21.

After the tragic events of Saturday in which Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died alongside four other people in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium, it was fitting that Mahrez, a Leicester hero during their 2016 title success, was the one who scored.

The game was only six minutes old when City keeper Ederson launched the ball forward, quarterback style, and Spurs right back Kieran Trippier made a mess of his clearing header and it was then turned too easily by Raheem Sterling who squared for Mahrez to fire into the net past Hugo Lloris.

The Algerian celebrated in poignant fashion by raising both arms towards the heavens.

"I am very, very sad. That is why when I scored I put my hands in the sky for him," Mahrez, who was voted PFA Player of the Year after Leicester's stunning 2016 title, said.

"He did a lot for me and Leicester and it is difficult to speak about. It is very sad."

Spurs appeared to lack confidence in the opening stages and City threatened every time they went forward.

Mahrez had another shot turned on to the post by Lloris while Silva fired straight at the French keeper.

It was not all one-way traffic though as City's defending was sloppy at times. Tottenham striker Harry Kane whizzed one shot narrowly over and then his touch let him down as he was played through by Lamela after a mistake by Aymeric Laporte.

The halftime interval featured a message for ailing Spurs maestro Glenn Hoddle, who suffered a heart attack on Saturday, and Mauricio Pochettino's side could have used some of Hoddle's flair as they sought a way back into the game.

City should have buried the hosts in the 55th minute when Bernardo Silva played in namesake David but the Spaniard inexplicably opted not to shoot with the goal gaping -- City coach Pep Guardiola angrily kicking the air.

Tottenham grew in belief as the half wore on and when Alli rolled the ball across the area for an unmarked Lamela, the Argentine looked odds on to equalise but lifted his head and sent his effort flying over the crossbar.