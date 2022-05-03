Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Manchester United defeats Brentford by 3-0

Manchester United vs Brentford

Defender Raphael Varane scored his first Premier League goal as Manchester United returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford on a night of potential farewells at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter with a penalty, also netted on Monday, which is the last home fixture of a difficult campaign for United.

READ: Kerala beats West Bengal on penalties by 5-4 to win their seventh Santosh Trophy

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were given starts by departing coach Ralf Rangnick in what is likely their final season with the club, while Edinson Cavani, who is also expected to leave, came off the bench.

Manchester United remains in sixth place with 58 points from 36 games, five behind fourth-placed Arsenal but having played two more matches. Brentford have 40 points from 35 games and may need one more win to ensure they are not dragged into a relegation fight.

There had been talks about fans walking out of the stadium in the 73rd minute in protest of the Glazer family having owned the club for 17 years.

READ: IPL 2022: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

But there was no mass exit as the vast majority stayed to watch what was a rare commanding performance by United in recent months.

"The last game of the season at home, we wanted a good result and a good performance," United captain Fernandes told SkySports after scoring his 50th goal for the club. "We know our standard has not been at (the level) everyone expects and our own expectations were bigger than this."

"The club has to get back at the level it deserves. There will be a time to meet the new coach (Erik Ten Hag) and learn the way he wants to play, but first, we must finish the season well."

United had won only one of their previous seven games in all competitions and seen their hopes of playing Champions League football next season fade.

On Monday, however, they played with confidence and no shortage of quality from the first outset.