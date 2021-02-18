Champions League: Porto record first win over Juventus, Borussia Dortmund beat Sevilla 3-2

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first-ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League after they secured a 2-1 win over the Italian champions in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

On a night when little went Juventus's way, Federico Chiesa's late strike at least handed them a lifeline going into the return leg in Turin on March 9.

Taremi pounced on a sloppy back pass after 63 seconds to fire in the opener, rattling Juventus who failed to create any meaningful chances before halftime. Things got worse for Andrea Pirlo’s side when Marega blasted in Porto’s second 19 seconds into the second half.

Juventus eventually mustered a response when Chiesa fired in a precious away goal with eight minutes remaining, but it was not enough to stop the 2004 European champions from celebrating their first win over the Italian club at the fifth attempt.

"Up to the 70th minute we blocked out Juve, we did a good job defensively," Porto coach Sergio Conceicao told Sky Sport Italia.

"We knew we could create problems for them with a high press, blocking their strong points, and they have many. On a strategic level, it was a good game, but we’re only halfway."

Chiesa's strike ended Porto’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition and left the tie wide open.

"Our approach made the game an uphill struggle," Chiesa said. "We conceded a goal after a few seconds and in the Champions League when you’re not fully focused they will punish you. The away goal will give us strength for the second leg."

Juve impressed in the group stage by winning five games from six, including a 3-0 victory at Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund beat Sevilla 3-2

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland said his brace against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday was inspired by watching Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick against Barcelona.

French forward Mbappe had set Europe's elite competition alight on Tuesday with a stunning treble in the 4-1 drubbing of Barca, but Haaland was also out to make his mark, netting two superbly-taken goals in his side's 3-2 win in Seville.

"It was good to score the goals, I love the Champions League and when I saw Mbappe scored the hat-trick yesterday I got free motivation so thanks to him," Haaland, 20, told reporters.

"He scored some nice goals and I got a free boost from him."

Haaland's goals moved him on to a remarkable 18 in 13 Champions League matches and he is on course to overtake Mbappe as the player to score the most goals in Europe's top competition before his 21st birthday.

Mbappe, now 23, struck 19 Champions League goals before turning 21 and Haaland does not celebrate his birthday until July.

The Norwegian showed his potential by scoring eight times in the group stage with RB Salzburg, earning him a 20-million euro move to Dortmund in January 2019.

He has now scored 10 times for the Germans in seven games in the Champions League, unseating Roy Makaay as the player to score 10 goals in the competition for one team in the fewest amount of games.

Makaay scored 10 goals in 10 Champions League games for Bayern Munich between 2003 and 2004.

Haaland's insatiable scoring appetite has made him one of the most coveted players in Europe and his two goals are likely to further increase his eventual transfer fee.

A man of few words, the youngster was asked how it felt to be coveted by Real Madrid. "It's always nice when someone wants you," he said.