Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s hockey team to begin campaign against New Zealand on this date

India had a historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics, securing an Olympic medal in hockey for the first time in 41 years.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
The Indian men's hockey team is set to kick off their Paris Olympics 2024 journey against New Zealand on Saturday, July 27th.

India is positioned in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Belgium, Australia, and Ireland. Pool A consists of the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France, and South Africa.

Following the Pool matches scheduled from July 27th to August 2nd, the quarterfinals are slated for August 4th. The semi-finals will take place on August 6th, with the gold medal and bronze medal matches following on August 8th.

India’s schedule:

Saturday, July 27: India vs New Zealand (9:00 PM IST)

Monday, July 29: India vs Argentina (4:15 PM IST)

Tuesday, July 30: India vs Ireland (4:45 PM IST)

Thursday, August 1: India vs Belgium (1:30 PM IST)

Friday, August 2: India vs Australia (4:45 PM IST)

India had a historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics, securing an Olympic medal in hockey for the first time in 41 years. Under the leadership of Manpreet Singh, the Indian team emerged victorious in the bronze medal match against Germany with a score of 5-4. Despite being behind 1-3, India displayed remarkable resilience and determination to stage a remarkable comeback.

Also Read| PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructs Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve.....

