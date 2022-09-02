PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022, Match 6: Pakistan aim to seal Super Four berth against Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan and Babar Azam(Twitter)

Pakistan will face Hong Kong in a Group A match in Sharjah on Friday for a spot in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. Both teams lost their respective season openers, making this a virtual elimination match.

Although Hong Kong lost its first match to India, there were some positive signs. Hong Kong had restricted India to 70 runs in the first ten overs, with Ehsan Khan and Yasim Murtaza, although being wicketless, conceding less than seven runs per over.

Hong Kong's death bowling is a concern, as skipper Nizakat Khan acknowledged. In the last four overs, his bowlers gave up 58 runs.

Pakistan suffered a similar setback against India when both of their death bowlers, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, cramped up. Hasan Ali, who was brought in to replace an ailing Mohammad Wasim, did not play against India but may get a chance against Hong Kong.

After a poor run of form with the ball, Hasan was dropped from Pakistan's team for the ODI series in the Netherlands and the Asia Cup, while skipper Babar Azam clarified on the eve of India v Pakistan that "Hasan was not dropped, he was rested."

Key Players

Pakistan- Babar Azam (c)

In 12 T20 innings at Sharjah, the Pakistan captain has scored 380 runs at an average of 38.00 and strike rate of 121.79.

Mohammad Rizwan returns to a ground he has a good record at: 11 inns, 281 runs, avg. 40.14, SR 123.25.

Asif Ali has a strike rate of 164.14 in 14 innings at Sharjah (238 runs, avg. 29.75).

Haris Rauf has taken eight wickets in just four matches at Sharjah (avg. 13.63, econ. 6.81).

Hong Kong- Babar Hayat

The batter has the second-most runs for Hong Kong in T20Is (799), with the best average of any player (29.59).

Yasim Murtaza scored the most runs in the Asia Cup Qualifier tournament (130) at an average of 43.33 and strike rate of 125.00.

Ehsan Khan is Hong Kong’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is (39) was then economical against India (0/26).

Aizaz Khan has the most wickets for Hong Kong in T20Is: 48 inns, 58 wickets, avg. 19.56, SR 16.6.

Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.