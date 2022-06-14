Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 live streaming: Watch Neeraj Chopra for first time since Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action for the first time at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, since winning the gold in Tokyo.

For the first time since winning a historic gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022, Neeraj Chopra returns to action at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland on Tuesday.

With a historic javelin throw of 87.58m, Chopra had become the poster boy of India and etched his name in the history books after securing India’s first-ever track and field gold at the Olympics.

Since that feat, Neeraj Chopra had been preparing overseas for the various big events later this year, and on June 14, the 24-year-old will be seen taking to the field for the first time since Tokyo 2022.

READ| Inside pics of Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's house in Haryana's Panipat

The Paavo Nurmi Games is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022 and Chopra will have his work cut out, facing off against the likes of Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott among others.

Mr. First-Ever Indian Olympic Champion is in the house! Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1), it's a pleasure to have you in #Turku! Javelin will be EPIC!! Also, how would a Ford Mustang Match-E sound like? Over 93,09m aaand have a nice ride #paavonurmigames #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/xA8cUTFSbJ — Paavo Nurmi Games (@paavonurmigames) June 12, 2022

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

Where and when is Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 scheduled to be played?

Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 is scheduled to be played on June 14, 2022, at Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland

What time does Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 begin?

Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will begin from 9:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 live in India (TV channels)?

Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be telecasted on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD in India.

READ: IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Visakhapatnam

How and where to watch online Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 live streaming?

Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be available for live streaming via Voot in India.