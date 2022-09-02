Search icon
Nick Kyrgios handed biggest fine in the history of US Open for poor conduct

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been fined around Rs. 6 Lakh for “spitting and audible obscenities” during his second-round victory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Nick Kyrgios

Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for “spitting and audible obscenities” during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers informed, The fine was the largest handed out to a player at the tournament so far.

The Wimbledon finalist maintained a running dialogue with himself throughout his 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over the Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi but boiled over when he was broken late in the fourth set.

He immediately spat in the direction of his players’ box and swore at a man there he deemed as being insufficiently supportive.

“Go home if you’re not going to (expletive) support me, bro,” he shouted during the changeover.

“You are not a spectator.”

Kyrgios also complained about the smell of cannabis during his night match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, saying he was concerned it could aggravate his asthma.

For his behavior, the Wimbledon finalist was officially fined close to Rs, 6 Lakh, the largest fine given to a player at this year’s US Open so far, for his explosive outbursts.

Fines for unsportsmanlike conduct are nothing new to the big-serving 27-year-old.

In his post-match press conference, Kyrgios claimed he was putting himself under “the most pressure” of his career, knowing that he is capable of competing for a grand slam title.

He was fined for spitting towards a fan after his first-round win at this year’s Wimbledon and again for swearing at an umpire during his heated fourth-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios is also being sued for defamation by a fan he accused of looking like she had “700 drinks” during his defeat in the final of the grass-court major, where he also berated members of his players’ box. 

