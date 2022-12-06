Nick Bollettieri, former coach of Sarena and Venus Williams passes away at the age of 91

Nick Bollettieri

Nk Bollettieri, the larger-than-life coach whose famed Florida tennis academy changed the face of the game by producing some of its greatest players, has died at the age of 91, with ex-student Tommy Haas leading tributes to the “one of a kind” American.

READ: Yuvraj Singh names Shubman Gill as the strong contender for opening slot during ODI World Cup in 2023

The son of Italian immigrant parents, Bollettieri served in the United States army and dropped out of law school to become a coach, shaping the careers of top names including Andre Agassi, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova.

Bollettieri died on Sunday night at his home in Florida after a series of health issues, his manager Steve Shulla told AP news agency.

Agassi, who joined Bollettieri's academy at the age of 13, said that his former late coach gave "so many a chance to live their dream".

"Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest, Thank you, Nick," Agassi tweeted.

Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy -- now IMG Academy -- in 1978 with a focus on intense physical training, total immersion, and ongoing competition among the most talented players in the world.

His enthusiasm for coaching continued almost right up to the end.

READ: Expensive things Ravindra Jadeja owns: From Luxurious cars to lavish four storey bungalow

"Even in his last days, you could often find him on campus, coaching and mentoring young student-athletes and staff with the same passion and enthusiasm as he did in his 20s," said Tim Pernetti, President of IMG Academy Bradenton, a division of IMG Academy.