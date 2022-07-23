Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship 2022: When, where to watch Indian star in Javelin throw Final event

Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav

Tokyo Olympics javelin champion Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav will be eyeing podium finishes when they face the best javelin throwers in the World Athletics Championships 2022 Final event in Oregon in the USA.

After a total of 32 javelin throwers, who were divided into two qualifying groups, 12 best have made it to the final event. This will be the second time Neeraj Chopra will be competing at the senior World Athletics Championships.

With 1st attempt of 88.39m, Neeraj finished 2nd overall in Qualification. As for Rohit, with 80.42m, he finished 11th in Qualification.

All you need to know about Javelin Throw Final event in World Athletics Championships 2022:

When will Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav's event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav's event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will start on Sunday.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav live at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav's javelin throw event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav's event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Livestreaming of the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships will be available on the SonyLIV OTT platform in India.

What is the time Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav's event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will begin?

The Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav's event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will begin on 7:05 AM IST.