MS Dhoni wipes tears of specially abled fan in heartfelt gesture, see pics

MS Dhoni's sweet gesture for his fangirl goes viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a player, he's an emotion for many of the cricket fans in India. His fandom knows no boundaries, as we've seen over the years, but MS Dhoni also has his own ways of winning the hearts of his fans.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper recently met one of his specially-abled fans, and Dhoni's sweet gesture for the young girl will surely melt your heart.

The young fan named Lavanya Pilania shared pictures with Dhoni on her Instagram handle, after meeting him, and she came up with a heartfelt caption.

She revealed that Dhoni was very sweet and soft-spoken with her. The CSK skipper shook hands with her, and wiped her tears, asking her not to cry.

The former Indian skipper also received a special sketch from his fan, which he said that he'll keep with himself. As soon as the fangirl posted pictures along with MS Dhoni on her Instagram account, they started to go viral in no time as fans lauded the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for his sweet gesture.

MS Dhoni meanwhile was back to his brilliant best at IPL 2022, as he turned back the years, and played plenty of crucial knocks for CSK in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Even though he stepped down from CSK's captaincy two days before IPL 2022 began, Dhoni continued to play the finisher's role for his side. The five-time IPL champs however struggled massively, as they finished ninth in the league standings, which saw Ravindra Jadeja relinquish the CSK captaincy, and Dhoni again stepped up to the fore.