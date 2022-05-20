From 'definitely not' to 'definitely yes' watch MS Dhoni's constant love for CSK

MS Dhoni definitely not to definitely yes, his love affair with CSK goes on

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's fandom is unlike any other cricketer in the world. Even though he may not play for India anymore, Dhoni's fans simply love watching him in CSK colours, and with his future up in the air ahead of CSK's final game of IPL 2022. 'Definitely not' was trending on Twitter.

'Definitely not' because those were the same words Dhoni had stated in 2020 when he was quizzed if that was going to be his final bow with CSK, and it didn't prove that way as he returned to lead CSK to their four-IPL title in 2021.

While many thought that surely after winning CSK's fourth title, Dhoni would pull curtains on his illustrious career on a high, but the veteran wasn't done.

"Still, I haven't left behind," said MS Dhoni towards the end of IPL 2021, hinting that he had much to offer to his franchise.

Come 2022, the shocking announcement was made by the franchise that Ravindra Jadeja would take over from MS Dhoni as the skipper, and even though it was greeted with much fanfare, some fans were still hoping for the legendary batter to keep leading CSK.

As fate would have it, Jadeja's stint as skipper wasn't the most fruitful one, and he decided to relinquish the captaincy after 8 matches, and guess who stepped up to lead CSK again?

Even though 2022 wasn't a good year for Chennai Super Kings as they look certain to finish in ninth place, missing out on a playoffs berth for only the second time in IPL history, fans were hoping for 'Thala' to continue in the famous yellow jersey.

With questions over his future, Dhoni quashed all speculation and confirmed that he will indeed return with CSK in IPL 2023, and he again used the iconic word 'Definitely' to confirm his love affair with Chennai would continue.

After his announcement, 'Definitely yes' started to trend on Twitter, in just another example of just how much Indians are in love with 'Thala'.