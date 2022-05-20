IPL 2022: Will MS Dhoni play for CSK next season? Chennai skipper gives interesting reply

MS Dhoni had an interesting reply when quizzed about his future with CSK

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni finally broke his silence about the speculation regarding his future with the franchise. During the toss of Chennai Super Kings' final match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals, the legendary batter was quizzed about his future and he had an interesting reply to the same.

When questioned if Dhoni will be seen in CSK colours next season, Dhoni said, "Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans."

This means that Dhoni will continue with CSK in IPL 2023 as well, and the fans of the Chennai Super Kings couldn't have asked for anything better.

Whether he will continue as CSK's skipper or not, that's one thing that we'll get to know next season, however, ahead of the toss between CSK and RR, multiple news reports claimed that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will indeed continue as Chennai's captain in IPL 2023 as well.

Talking about the match between Chennai and Rajasthan, Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first, and he also made one change to his side, with Shivam Dube making way for Ambati Rayudu, while on the other hand, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson also made one change to his side, with Shimron Hetmyer coming in place of Jimmy Neesham.

Here's how the two sides are lining up today:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary