Headlines

Fire breaks in coach of parked train at Odisha's Puri station

Chennai: Schools to remain closed tomorrow due to persistent heavy rainfall

Meet new No.1 ODI bowler, it's not Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah, Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja, Zampa

'Heart of gold': Salman Khan hosts Tiger 3's special screening for kids, interacts with little fans, videos go viral

EC issues show-cause notice to AAP, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MP Assembly Polls: PM Modi holds in massive roadshow in Indore

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Fire breaks in coach of parked train at Odisha's Puri station

Indian actors with most films in 100 crore club

10 superfood that prevents premature greying of hair

AI imagines popular Hollywood characters celebrating Diwali

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

'Heart of gold': Salman Khan hosts Tiger 3's special screening for kids, interacts with little fans, videos go viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Ram-Leela; share unseen BTS photos with heartfelt note

HomeSports

Sports

Meet new No.1 ODI bowler, it's not Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah, Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja, Zampa

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has fallen down to the second place in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the highly anticipated semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the World Cup 2023, India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has fallen down to the second place in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

According to the latest ranking, Siraj is dethroned by South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as the no.1 ODI bowler. Maharaj holds the top spot with rating points of 726,  whereas Siraj has 723 rating points.

The third place is held by the Australian spinner Adam Zampa with rating points of 695. He is follwed by Indian bowler, Jasprit Bumrah (687 points) and Kuldeep Yadav (682 points) at the 4th and fifth place respectively.

Australia pacer, Josh Hazlewood has moved down in the ranking and is placed at no.6 with rating points of 681. He is followed by New Zealand’s star bowler, Trent Boult at no.7 with rating points of 676.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is holding the eighth spot with 667 rating points, followed by Pakistan fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi with 650 points. Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi completes the top 10 ranking list by standing on the tenth place with 648 points.

Meanwhile, the semi-final stage of World Cup 2023 will kick-start from tomorrow (15 November) with India facing New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

The second semi-final match will take place between Australia and South Africa on 16 November at Eden Garden in Kolkata.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akash Ambani goes big with Jio AirFiber before competing Elon Musk’s Starlink, plans starts at just Rs 599

Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's swag, Emraan Hashmi's villainy drive this testosterone-fuelled thrill-a-minute ride

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Meet man who runs Rs 4130 crore company, married to superstar actress, Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, his wife is...

Diwali 2023 puja time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE