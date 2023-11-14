Meet new No.1 ODI bowler, it's not Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah, Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja, Zampa

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has fallen down to the second place in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Ahead of the highly anticipated semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the World Cup 2023, India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has fallen down to the second place in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

According to the latest ranking, Siraj is dethroned by South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as the no.1 ODI bowler. Maharaj holds the top spot with rating points of 726, whereas Siraj has 723 rating points.

The third place is held by the Australian spinner Adam Zampa with rating points of 695. He is follwed by Indian bowler, Jasprit Bumrah (687 points) and Kuldeep Yadav (682 points) at the 4th and fifth place respectively.

Australia pacer, Josh Hazlewood has moved down in the ranking and is placed at no.6 with rating points of 681. He is followed by New Zealand’s star bowler, Trent Boult at no.7 with rating points of 676.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is holding the eighth spot with 667 rating points, followed by Pakistan fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi with 650 points. Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi completes the top 10 ranking list by standing on the tenth place with 648 points.

Meanwhile, the semi-final stage of World Cup 2023 will kick-start from tomorrow (15 November) with India facing New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

The second semi-final match will take place between Australia and South Africa on 16 November at Eden Garden in Kolkata.