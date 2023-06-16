Meet Mumtaz Khan, rickshaw-puller's daughter part of India's medal-winning Junior Hockey Team

Mumtaz Khan (File Photo)

The junior women's hockey squad from India has made history. The group has captured the championship of the Junior Women's Asia Cup. For the first time, India has won this competition. Team India had a challenge in the championship match against South Korea. India defeated South Korea, the tournament's most successful team, 2-1. Mumtaz Khan, a member of this team and the daughter of Lucknow, who improved the reputation of the nation despite social and financial hardship, is also highly regarded by the populace. Know Mumtaz’s story, how she struggled financially yet never gave up.

Mumtaz's parents make a living by pushing a handcart while selling vegetables. In order to realise their daughter's ambitions, they worked nonstop. Mumtaz has a family of nine, therefore getting to this position was not simple for her. Sisters Farha, Shanaz, Tarannum, Shireen, and Sania are born to parents Kaisar Jahan and Hafiz Khan. Mumtaz is ranked fourth. Armaan is the name of the brother.

Mumtaz's entire family was housed by his maternal uncle 18 years ago because they lacked a home of their own. Mumtaz's maternal uncle (mama) had a significant role in her success. The maternal uncle has also given the vegetable shop to help the father out of his financial bind.

Earlier Mumtaz’s father used to pull rickshaws to support the family. They all used to live in a small room due to poor financial conditions, reported NBT. But 6 months ago Mumtaz got a job in Indian Oil. Along with that, she contributed to the huge success in Indian history by winning the hockey tournament.

Mumtaz started playing hockey in 2014. She played first in the school tournament and secured the first rank. The coach was really impressed by her performance which encouraged her to play and work hard for it. Mumtaz was selected through a scholarship and in 2017 she made her place in the Junior National Hockey team.

Mumtaz’s parents are very proud of her. His father stated that earlier people used to taunt her a lot but today when she has reached this height of success, everyone is praising her.

Mumtaz has won several medals and awards in the course of her journey like a bronze medal in the Girls Under-18 Asia Cup, Australian Hockey League (Women), a Silver medal in the Youth Olympic Games Qualifier, silver in U23 Six Nations Invitational Tournament (Women).

