Manchester United pull off unlikely win against rivals Manchester City in a 4-minute comeback

Manchester United | File Photo

Manchester United bounced back from a goal down to snatch the match way from bitter rivals Manchester City at their home Old Trafford on Saturday. City were put 1-nil up by substitute Jack Grealish at 60 mins. However, the Red Devils put up a gutsy performance pulling off a miracle 4 seconds of play to score twice between 78 and 82 mins. Skipper on the day Bruno Fernandes and in-form attacker Marcus Rashford scored to put United ahead 2-1.

Marcus Rashford equaled the club record for scoring in 9 successive matches. Third-placed United are now just one point behind City in the English Premier League table and six points behind leaders Arsenal. The win also is a statement victory for United manager Erik ten Hag who lost dearly in his last encounter with Pep Guardiola's side, a defeat that really stung the Red Devils.

After Grealish tapped in from close range, United put on a brave fightback and finally succeeded in making a breakthrough in the 78th minute in a goal that City may claim should not have stood. Marcus Rashford was fed a driven through ball but was offside. The striker ran behind the ball but did not attempt a shot. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes came from behind and slotted the ball over goalkeeper Ederson to equalise.

A stunned Manchester City had no time to recover as United grabbeda second as young star Alejandro Garnacho was able to drag in a pass into in-form Rashford who slotted it behind the Brazillian goalkeeper. Meanwhile, City star striker Erling Haaland was frustrated for large parts of the game by United's star Brazillian midfield pair Casemiro and Fred.

The win puts United in third place and in contention for the 2022-23 Premier League title. It also means that United have won six of their last games on the trot. On the other hand, City suffered their second successive defeat after losing to Southampton in the League Cup.

READ | 508 not out in 178 balls! 13-year-old Yash Chawde breaks national cricket record