Liverpool vs Manchester City live streaming: How to watch Premier League, LIV vs MCI dream11; all you need to know

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Battle of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland

A battle that's quickly developing into a modern-day rivalry in the Premier League, Liverpool will host the defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, looking to turn around their fortunes in the league.

The Reds were expected to give a tough fight to Pep Guardiola's side having pushed them all the way last season, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are languishing in 10th place in the league. By stark contrast, Man City have kept up their lofty standards and they will try to keep up the pace with table toppers Arsenal.

Liverpool's defence has been all over the place and with Man City striker Erling Haaland in the midst of his red-hot scoring streak, it will be a mouth-watering battle between the two of them.

A win would help the hosts' morale, but a defeat would further propel them down the table.

All you need to know about Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on October 16, 2022, at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will begin at 09:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

LIV vs MCI Dream11 lineup:

Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Sergio Gomez; Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer; Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah (vc), Erling Haaland(c)