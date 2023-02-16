Meet Mann Kothari, the young gymnast making waves in the competitive world

Mann Kothari (File Photo)

Gymnast Mann Kothari of the Prabodhankar Thackeray Sports Complex in Vileparle had a medal-winning performance in his debut at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games, held in Madhya Pradesh.

Sixteen-year-old gymnast Mann, under the tutelage of coaches Mr. Vishal Katkadaund and Mr. Shailendra Lad, made his debut in the Khelo India competition with a bang, earning two medals for Maharashtra: a silver in the horizontal bar and a bronze in the floor exercise in the artistic gymnastics category. He also finished eighth in the All India Qualifiers for All Round Mens Artistic Gymnastics.

Speaking to DNA, Mann recounted his journey and what motivated him to become a sportsperson. "I started doing gymanastic at the age of 5 in Singapore at Alpha gymnastics. I found the sport to be a thrilling combination of challenge, fun, and adventure," Mann said.

Mann further spoke about his work regime and preparation for the match, "One month prior to the commencement of the tournament, we familiarize ourselves with the schedule in order to adequately prepare for the match. We hone our skills and, after sufficient training, we focus on our strategy and how to effectively implement it. By doing so, we are able to maximize our chances of success and ensure that we are well-equipped to take on the competition," the 16-year-old gymnast said.

Mann's accomplishments, in addition to his Khelo India medal in Madhya Pradesh, include a National silver medal in the Sub-Junior category in 2019 and the title of All-Around Champion at the Invitational Meet in Hong Kong in 2014 at the tender age of seven.

Mann discussed the challenges he faced as a gymnast, noting that the limited training facilities posed the greatest difficulty, making it difficult and awkward to learn new skills. While facilities have been gradually improving, there is still a long way to go.

"One of the biggest challenges I faced was maintaining consistent performance, as one mistake on competition day could have negated months of hard work. I almost lost my chance to compete in Khelo India this year, as I was not selected for the Federation National by 0.1 points in the all-round category total due to a fall on the Vaulting table, which cost me almost two full marks," he said.

"Fortunately, since Maharashtra was first in the Federation Cup and Nationals, they were given the opportunity to bring three more gymnasts for Khelo India, and I was next in line, so I was able to make it".

The youngster believes that Khelo India has provided a platform for young athletes to experience large-scale, national-level games and has highlighted some aspects that need to be addressed in order to take the Games to even greater heights. By offering a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, Khelo India has opened up a world of possibilities for them to reach their full potential.

He also expressed his enthusiasm for the annual event, noting that his success had been a source of great joy and satisfaction for his parents and extended family, which kept him motivated and inspired.

"My parents have played a pivotal role in my success. They have been incredibly supportive, providing guidance both before and after each game. They have also ensured that I maintain a healthy diet to ensure my optimal performance," Mann said.

"My journey has just started, currently the most important people in my Gymnastics journey are Coach Vishal Katkadaund and Shailendra Lad at PTKS Elite Gymnastics Academy along with mentoring by Senior Gymnastics Coach Nandakishore Tawade from Bhoir Gymkhana. Their most important gift has been passion and deep understanding about Gymnastics they have instilled in me and to fearlessly try new things with long term goal in mind vs medal tally in near future," he added.

Coach Howard and Coach Rey at Alfa Gymnastics were instrumental in fostering his fundamental gymnastics skills and passion for the sport by making it an enjoyable experience.

Khelo India Youth Games

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023, the flagship event of the Indian government's Khelo India initiative, concluded on February 11, 2023. Spanning across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi, the KIYG 2023 featured 11 venues and saw over 5,000 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories of India competing for 973 medals - 295 gold, 295 silver and 383 bronze - in 27 sports. It was an event that showcased the immense talent and potential of India's youth.

Maharashtra emerged victorious at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, topping the medals tally with an impressive 56 gold medals, 55 silver medals, and 50 bronze medals. Last edition's champions, Haryana, finished in a close second place with 41 golds, 32 silvers, and 55 bronze medals.

