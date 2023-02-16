Headlines

Viral Video: Delhi Boy Virat Kohli receives warm welcome from fans, leaves in luxurious car after practice session

Fans crowded around Kohli's luxurious car as he drove away from the stadium in order to catch a glimpse of the 'Delhi Boy'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Whether it's for his excellent batting or incredible lifestyle, the famous Indian batsman Virat Kohli is very well-liked by his fans. Recently, the former captain of the Indian team was caught exiting Arun Jaitley Stadium before game two of the series against Australia.

Fans crowded around Kohli's luxurious car as he drove away from the stadium in order to catch a glimpse of the 'Delhi Boy'. Virat Kholi reportedly drove a Porsche Panamera Turbo as he exited the practise session, according to media reports. Fans posted the video of legendary cricketer Virat departing in his car on social media.

After moving to Mumbai, Kholi, who was born and raised in Delhi, is less frequently spotted there. Kohli posted a story on Instagram with the caption: "A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling".

The trending video has received over 55,000 views and more than 1,700 likes on social media since it was published on Twitter. In his first game as India captain on his home field, a Test match against South Africa, Kohli had a memorable performance in Delhi back in 2015. During that match, he scored 44 and 88 runs. Social media users commented on the trending post to express their delight over it.

One user wrote, “Not only in delhi where kohli goes craze is unmatchable”. While another commented, “King Kohli”.

 

