‘Justice for Sanju Samson:’ Netizens react after star wicket-keeper dropped from India’s T20I squad vs Australia

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will also be missing out on the T20I series against Australia

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

India’s squad for the five match T20I series against Australia has been announced with new captain and new players. As World Cup 2023 was successfully finished yesterday with Australia winning the tournament, the Selection Committee has given rest to most of the players who were part of the World Cup squad.

With respect to the Selection Committee decision, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will also be missing out on the series. Whereas T20I star batter, Suryakumar Yadav will replace Rohit and lead the Indian side for the first time. 

While Team India will be gearing up for their upcoming series starting from 23 November, fans can’t seem to digest the omission of Sanju Samson from the squad yet again. Samson who leads the Rajasthan Royal franchise in IPL, was also not included in the Indian squad for World Cup 2023 and ODI series against Australia.

The exclusion of the star wicket keeper has disheartened fans as they are raising ‘Justice for Sanju Samson’ slogans on social media.

 

Talking about the squad, the wicket keeper’s place will be filled by Jitesh Sharma in absence of KL Rahul. Besides Surya and Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan who didn’t get much chance to bat in the World Cup 2023 campaign is also included in the squad.

Axar Patel, who was withdrawn from the World Cup squad due to an injury, is set to make his comeback. Ruturaj Gaikwad who captained India in Asian Games will play as the vice captain for the team in upcoming series.

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Fixtures of Australia’s tour of India, 2023 – T20I series

23rd  November, 1st T20I in Visakhapatnam

26th  November, 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

28th  November, 3rd T20I in Guwahati

1st December, 4th T20I in Raipur

3rd December, 5th T20I in Bengaluru

 

