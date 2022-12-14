Ivana Knoll, model who promised to go naked if Croatia win FIFA World Cup shares sizzling pics after loss to Argentina

Ivana Knoll shares sizzling pics after Croatia's FIFA World Cup loss to Argentina

Dubbed the FIFA World Cup's 'hottest fan' and the 'sexiest cheerleader' for Croatia, Ivana Knoll, has hogged the limelight after she made naughty promises to fans that she would go naked if Croatia win the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As fate would have it, Croatia were eliminated by Lionel Messi's Argentina as Luka Modric's side lost 3-0, but all the eyes were on Ivana who turned up at the Lusail Stadium for the semifinal. The former Miss Croatia blamed the referee for her nation's loss but still said that she was proud to be a Croatian.

After going viral due to her sexy pictures have gone viral since she arrived in Qatar, where fans were asked to wear decent clothing, Ivana has become a viral sensation. Her Instagram following for example has grown multi folds as she crossed 2.8 million followers, in just a few days.

Taking to her Instagram, Ivana Knoll posted a lengthy note and shared two sizzling pictures of herself, as she talked about Croatia's loss to Argentina in the first semifinal.

"Sometimes we play amazing, sometimes not so well, sometimes in the semi-finals we have bad referee like yesterday to give penalty for nothing and losing the chance to get the (trophy) sometimes we are underrated and then we show the way home to the most favored team, that is football… But most important thing ,we are A SMALL COUNTRY WITH A BIG HEART and I am proud to be a Croatian forever and ever!" she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, she had promised to go naked if the Croatians win the FIFA World Cup. "If that happens, the flag falls…" Knoll was quoted as saying by the German press.

Lionel Messi scored a penalty, while Julian Alvarez scored two goals as Argentina reached the final which will take place at the same venue as the semifinals, wherein Messi and his side will square off against th winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco.