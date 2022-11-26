Meet Ivana Knoll, Croatian fan dubbed FIFA World Cup's 'sexiest cheerleader' who could face jail time in Qatar

Ivana Knoll has been dubbed as Croatia's 'sexiest cheerleader'

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has seen plenty of controversies in only a week since the tournament kicked off, but the human rights record, and similar issues have seen the nation come under the scanner. There was also the decision to ban beer sales at the stadiums, while female fans have been urged to not wear decent clothes.

However, a Croatian fan has taken the internet by storm due to her outfits, and she may also have risked facing jail time in Qatar. The superfan called Ivana Knoll who is also dubbed the 'World Cup hottest fan' and Croatia's 'sexiest cheerleader' has quickly become a major talking point on social media.

Ivana came into the spotlight after she called the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar a 'disaster' since many of her entourage didn't receive their 'Hayya' cards, the identification document needed to attend World Cup games.

As she put up a story complaining about the same, her 580,000-strong Instagram family were also treated to pictures of Ivana in a racy outfit, which could have flouted the dressing rules in Qatar for females.

Clad in a body-hugging dress, which was inspired from the Croatian flag, Knoll's outfit featured a very low-cut neckline, despite warning from officials to keep things at a decent level while they are in Qatar.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the wives of girlfriends of England players were told to avoid low-cut tops and short skirts during their stay in the Arab nation.

FIFA has also warned fans to cover their shoulders in public, while the tops must also cover the midriff whereas the dresses must cover the knees.

"Visitors are expected to cover their shoulders and knees when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings," read an advisory on FIFA's website.

"Swimwear is allowed at hotel beaches and pools. Fans attending matches should note that the removal of shirts in the stadium is not permitted," it added.

However, Ivana's choice of dressing has caused a storm on social media, with plenty of fans going gaga over her looks.

Ivana Knoll attended the match between Croatia and Morocco, while she also uploaded a video of herself wearing swim wears as she visited a beach in Qatar.

Croatia are in action on Sunday, when Luka Modric's side take on Canada next, to keep their hopes alive of making it to the next round of FIFA World Cup,