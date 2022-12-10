'If that happens, the flag falls..': Ivana Knoll promises to bare it all if Croatia win FIFA World Cup 2022

Ivana Knoll has caused a massive frenzy on social media during FIFA World Cup 2022

As Croatia made their way to the semifinals of FIFA World Cup 2022, their biggest fan and dubbed the World Cup 'hottest cheerleader' Ivana Knoll has promised to go naked if her nation can win their first World Cup title on December 18.

Luka Modric's side reached the semifinal for the second time in a row, having played in the final in World Cup 2018, and now, they will face the stern challenge of Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semis.

That being said, Croatia are just two wins away from lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 and should that happen former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, who has been hogging the limelight due to her sexy outfits in Qatar has made a huge promise to Croatian fans.

Quizzed by the German press about the prospect of Croatian winning the World Cup, Ivana went on to claim that she will go naked if her nation wins the coveted trophy.

"If that happens, the flag falls…" Knoll was quoted as saying. The social media influencer has already caused a lot of frenzy with her way of clothing, especially since there are strict rules for fans to cover their body parts, however, the former Miss Croatia has been doing quite the opposite.

The 30-year-old model has amassed a huge fan following ever since she made her way to the Middle East, to cheer for Croatia by wearing outfits that include the chequers patterns of the Croatian flag.

Luka Modric's men will certainly hope to go all the way, they overcame Brazil via penalty shootout on Saturday but were almost on the verge of elimination.

Neymar's goal had Croatia on the verge, but Bruno Petkovic equalised late into added time to send the match into penalties, wherein Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their respective spot-kicks while all the Croatian players converted their shots at goal.

Next up, Argentina and Lionel Messi await Croatia in the semifinals and expect Ivana Knoll to be there cheering for her nation.