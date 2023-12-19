IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check KKR's full list of released, retained, and new players.

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders are all set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. The highlight for the team is that their former captain Gautam Gambhir, who led them to two IPL titles (2012 and 2014), has returned to the team. Additionally, captain Shreyas Iyer is back after missing the 2023 season due to injury. However, releasing the star bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was a big move from the franchise. But KKR will most likely keep an eye on Shardul to get him back to the squad. Players like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, and others are eager to make an impact on their team. It will be intriguing to see how Shreyas Iyer performs in his first season as captain of KKR. He was acquired by the franchise for Rs 12.25 crore in 2022 but missed the 2023 season due to a back injury. However, he is now fully recovered and ready to compete.

KKR retained players: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR released players: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Johnson Charles.

KKR’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 David Wiese INR 1 crore 2 Venkatesh Iyer INR 8 crores 3 Anukul Roy INR 20 lakhs 4 Andre Russell INR 12 crores 5 Vaibhav Arora INR 60 lakhs 6 Shakib Al Hasan INR 1.5 crore 7 Shreyas Iyer INR 12.25 crores 8 Nitish Rana (c) INR 8 crores 9 Rinku Singh INR 55 lakhs 10 Mandeep Singh INR 50 Lakhs 11 Kulwant Khejroliya INR 20 lakhs 12 Suyash Sharma INR 20 lakhs 13 Lockie Ferguson INR 10 crores 14 Harshit Rana INR 20 lakhs 15 Tim Southee INR 1.5 crores 16 Shardul Thakur INR 10.75 crores 17 Varun Chakravarthy INR 8 crores 18 Umesh Yadav INR 2 crores 19 Sunil Narine INR 6 crores 20 Narayan Jagadeeshan INR 90 lakhs 21 Johnson Charles INR 50 Lakhs 22 Rahmanullah Gurbaz INR 50 lakhs 23 TBA TBA 24 TBA TBA 25 TBA TBA 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...