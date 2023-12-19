Headlines

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check KKR's full list of released, retained, and new players.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:04 AM IST

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders are all set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. The highlight for the team is that their former captain Gautam Gambhir, who led them to two IPL titles (2012 and 2014), has returned to the team. Additionally, captain Shreyas Iyer is back after missing the 2023 season due to injury. However, releasing the star bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was a big move from the franchise. But KKR will most likely keep an eye on Shardul to get him back to the squad. Players like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, and others are eager to make an impact on their team. It will be intriguing to see how Shreyas Iyer performs in his first season as captain of KKR. He was acquired by the franchise for Rs 12.25 crore in 2022 but missed the 2023 season due to a back injury. However, he is now fully recovered and ready to compete.

KKR retained players: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR released players: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Johnson Charles.

KKR’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price
1 David Wiese INR 1 crore
2 Venkatesh Iyer INR 8 crores
3 Anukul Roy INR 20 lakhs
4 Andre Russell INR 12 crores
5 Vaibhav Arora INR 60 lakhs
6 Shakib Al Hasan INR 1.5 crore
7 Shreyas Iyer  INR 12.25 crores
8 Nitish Rana (c) INR 8 crores
9 Rinku Singh INR 55 lakhs
10 Mandeep Singh INR 50 Lakhs
11 Kulwant Khejroliya INR 20 lakhs
12 Suyash Sharma INR 20 lakhs
13 Lockie Ferguson INR 10 crores
14 Harshit Rana INR 20 lakhs
15 Tim Southee INR 1.5 crores
16 Shardul Thakur INR 10.75 crores
17 Varun Chakravarthy INR 8 crores
18 Umesh Yadav INR 2 crores
19 Sunil Narine INR 6 crores
20 Narayan Jagadeeshan INR 90 lakhs
21 Johnson Charles INR 50 Lakhs
22 Rahmanullah Gurbaz INR 50 lakhs
23 TBA TBA
24 TBA TBA
25 TBA TBA
26 TBA TBA
27 TBA TBA
28 TBA TBA
29 TBA TBA
30 TBA TBA
31 TBA TBA
32 TBA TBA
33 TBA TBA
34 TBA TBA
35 TBA TBA
36 TBA TBA
37 TBA TBA
38 TBA TBA
39 TBA TBA
40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...

