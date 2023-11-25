IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Former opening batter Gautam Gambhir has vacated his mentor’s place after joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor.

After India's World Cup debacle, Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach is over and he also doesn’t wish to extend his contract. His former teammate VVS Laxman is the frontrunner to take over former India captain’s place as head coach.

However, there are reports suggesting that Rahul can join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise in IPL as a mentor. So if BCCI doesn't offer Rahul a new job, then he could consider mentoring LSG in the upcoming IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Gambhir will make a return to the Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR. His return to KKR is very significant as he led the franchise to two IPL triumphs (2012 and 2014).

In November 2021, Rahul Dravid became the head coach of India. During his tenure, he coached India towards reaching two ICC tournament finals. However, it was unfortunate that team India ended up losing both the finals, both against Australia this year.

India faced defeat against Australia by 209 runs in the World Test Championship final. Recently, in the World Cup 2023 finals, Australia clinched their sixth World Cup title after beating the Rohit Sharma-led side by 6 wickets.