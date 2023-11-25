Headlines

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

Meet Aitana Lopez, AI model from Spain with monthly earnings of nearly Rs 3 lakh

Australia captain Pat Cummins reacts to offensive post related to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; pic goes viral

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Meet Aitana Lopez, AI model from Spain with monthly earnings of nearly Rs 3 lakh

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

5 health benefits of avocado for weight loss

All box office records broken by Vijay’s Leo

Hypothyroidism: 7 remedies to reduce thyroid symptoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur

HomeSports

Sports

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Former opening batter Gautam Gambhir has vacated his mentor’s place after joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After India's World Cup debacle, Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach is over and he also doesn’t wish to extend his contract. His former teammate VVS Laxman is the frontrunner to take over former India captain’s place as head coach.

However, there are reports suggesting that Rahul can join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise in IPL as a mentor. Former opening batter Gautam Gambhir has vacated his mentor’s place after joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor. So if BCCI doesn't offer Rahul a new job, then he could consider mentoring LSG in the upcoming IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Gambhir will make a return to the Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR. His return to KKR is very significant as he led the franchise to two IPL triumphs (2012 and 2014). 

In November 2021, Rahul Dravid became the head coach of India. During his tenure, he coached India towards reaching two ICC tournament finals. However, it was unfortunate that team India ended up losing both the finals, both against Australia this year.

India faced defeat against Australia by 209 runs in the World Test Championship final. Recently, in the World Cup 2023 finals, Australia clinched their sixth World Cup title after beating the Rohit Sharma-led side by 6 wickets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What To Do In Introduces an Exciting New Travel Guide on The Emerald Cove & Willow Beach, Arizona

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Delhi court sentences life imprisonment to four convicts

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: All 41 workers are safe: NDMA

Is India ready for China's H9N2 health crisis? Here's what Centre has to say

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE