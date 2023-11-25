Headlines

Sports

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians may release these star players to get Hardik Pandya back

As per the report of Cricbuzz, due to Mumbai limited funds in their salary purse, they will need to release players to bag Pandya back

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) might opt to release star foreign players Jofra Archer and Cameron Green to generate extra funds for Hardik Pandya’s comeback into the team.

As per the report of Cricbuzz, due to Mumbai limited funds in their salary purse, they will need to release players to make way for Pandya's return. As a result, Cameron Green and Jofra Racher who were bagged for 17.5 crores and 8 crores respectively are likely to depart, so that the franchise can generate extra funds of INR 5 crore.

Pandya’s fee is set at INR 15 crore and MI would need to pay this amount to Pandya. Gujarat Titans will receive an extra amount for releasing the star all-rounder as transfer fee. Moreover, the player is also entitled to earn 50% of the surplus amount.

For the moment, BCCI is away from the trade deals between two franchises. Anything official hasn’t been circulated yet but it is likely that they will announce it by Saturday evening or Sunday, the last day for the trade and release of players.

Moreover, there were also rumours circulating on the internet about Rohit Sharma, the star player who led Mumbai to a record five-time IPL triumphs, might be released from the franchise. 

