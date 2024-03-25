IPL 2024 full schedule out: Check fixtures here, final to be played in…

The BCCI has announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. As per the schedule, the IPL 2024 final is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally announced the full schedule for the remaining fixtures of IPL 2024.

Earlier, BCCI had released the schedule for only the first 21 matches in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

As per the latest schedule, the tournament will continue from April 8 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

Moreover, the governing body of cricket in India has also announced venues for the upcoming matches. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are set to be played on 21 May and 22 May respectively at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Whereas, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the Qualifier 2 and Final on May 24 and May 26 respectively.

