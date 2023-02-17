Search icon
IPL 2023: Team-wise complete list of fixtures for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, GT, RR, SRH, LSG

The Schedule for the Indian Premier League was announced by BCCI on Friday (February 17).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

File photo

The Schedule for the Indian Premier League was announced by BCCI on Friday (February 17). The tournament will start from March 31, 5 days after the Women Premier League Final. A total of 70 matches will be played between 10 teams. Defending Champion Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super King in the season opener on March 31 in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Here is the complete list of team-wise fixtures:

Schedule for Chennai in the IPL 2023

Vs GT on 31st march in Ahmedabad 
Vs LSG on 3rd April in Chennai
Vs MI on 8th April in Mumbai
Vs RR on 12th April in Chennai
Vs RCB on 17th April in Bangalore
Vs SRH on 21st April in Chennai
Vs KKR on 23rd April in kolkata
Vs RR  on 27thth April in Jaipur
Vs PK on 30th April in Chennai
Vs LSG on 04th May in Lucknow
Vs MI on 06th May in Chennai
Vs DC on 10th May in Chennai
Vs KKR on 14th May in Chennai
Vs DC on 20th May in Delhi

Schedule for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023

Vs RCB on 2nd April in Bangalore  
Vs CSK on 8th April in Mumbai
Vs DC on 11th April in Delhi
Vs KKR on 16th April in Mumbai
Vs SRH on 18th April in Hyderabad
Vs PK on 22nd April in Mumbai
Vs Gt on 25th April in Ahmedabad
Vs RR on 30th April in Mumbai
Vs PK on 3rd May in Mohali
Vs CSK on 6th May in Chennai
Vs RCB on 9th May in Mumbai
Vs GT on 12th May in Mumbai
Vs LSG on 16th May in Lucknow
Vs SRH on 21st May in Mumbai

