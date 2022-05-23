Indian golfer Aditi Ashok tweet over her missing kit bag draws attention, calls out French airlines

Aditi Ashok

Indian golf star Aditi Ashok, who has travelled to France for a tournament, called out French airlines on Monday after her kit bag went missing. She tweeted for immediate action to take place over her missing kit bag.

Raising the issue that her golf kit bag didn’t make it to the flight from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, the Indian golf sensation took to Twitter and requested the airlines to take action immediately and said she needs the kit bag immediately for a forthcoming tournament.

"Need your immediate response @airfrance my golf bag didn’t make it on the flight from CDG. I have already shared the bag tag details on DM. I need it immediately as I have a tournament. Respond immediately and make sure my bag arrives by tomorrow. #MissingGolfBag," Aditi Ashok tweeted.

Deaflympics star last played in the Founders Cup tournament at the Upper Montclair Country Club course, which was held from May 12-15.