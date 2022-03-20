Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022 Final: Live streaming, HYD vs KLB dream11, time & where to watch

After all, the hustle and bustle, the Indian Super League 2021-22 edition final is here and the league will see a new winner between Kerala Blasters and the resurgent Hyderabad FC.

While this will be Hyderabad's maiden final appearance, Kerala Blasters has already felt the final pressure as it is their third time to make it to the summit clash. The Kerala outfit was part of the 2014 and 2016 finals, but on both occasions, they lost to ATK, and thus their dream of winning the trophy remains unfulfilled.

Talking about their road to the final, Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite them losing the second leg 0-1. In the first leg, they had won 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad, and Javier Siverio.

As far as Kerala Blasters FC is concerned, they entered the ISL final after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC. They pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate. In the first leg, Sahal Abdul Samad had scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win for Kerala.

This final is also special as this would be the first occasion since the outbreak of COVID-19 that fans would be in the stands. A 100 per cent crowd has been allowed, so the teams and fans will all be pumped up.

The final summit will also be witnessed by Indian football legend IM Vijayan and chief national coach Igor Stimac.

Here's all you need to know about Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final:

Where and when is the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final match being played?

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final match will be played on March 20, 2022, at JLN Stadium in Margao Goa, also known as the Fatorda Stadium.

What time does the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final match begin?

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final live in India (TV channels)?

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 in India.

How and where to watch online Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final live streaming?

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 Final live streaming will be available online on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters possible starting lineup:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Nim Dorjee, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Yasir Mohammed, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio.

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Sanjeev Stalin, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.