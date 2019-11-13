Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy through to 2nd round after easy wins but Saina Nehwal crashes out early

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy both sailed through to the second round of the Honk Kong Open on Wednesday.

While Sindhu outclassed Kim Ga Eun of South Korea 21-15 21-16 in a 36-minute duel, Prannoy defeated China's Huang Yu Xiang 21-17 21-17 in 44 minutes.

The World No six Sindhu jumped to a 8-4 lead early but Kim fought hard to make a comeback and holding a 11-10 advantage at the break. But in the end, her efforts went in vain as the Indian shuttler muscled her way through.

The second game also had reminiscents of the first one as Sindhu broke ahead early before the Korean made a comeback only to lose the game in the end.

Sindhu will be taking on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the next round, with Prannoy going head to head against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the second round.

Also read Thug ends up in hospital after trying to rob women who turned out to be UFC fighter

In other matches, India's Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen of Denmark 12-21 13-21 in the first round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, India's other star shuttler Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma suffered opening round defeats and crash out early.

Eighth seed Saina faced her fifth first-round defeat in the last six tournaments. After losing to Cai Yan Yan in China Open last week, Saina again lost to her for the second successive time by 13-21 20-22.

Sameer, currently ranked 16th in the world, lost to Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei by 11-21 21-13 8-21 in his opening match of the tournament as well.