Former Pakistan Asian U-21 silver medalist snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

Renowned snooker player Majid Ali from Pakistan tragically took his own life in his hometown of Samundri near Faisalabad in Punjab on Thursday, June 29. Majid, who was an Asian U21 Silver medalist and represented Pakistan at the international level, was also a top player in the national circuit.

Reports suggest that Majid had been battling depression since his playing days. The police have confirmed that he ended his life using a wood-cutting machine. Majid's brother, Umar, has confirmed that his brother had been suffering from depression for a long time, but his suicide has shocked everyone, including himself. Umar expressed his horror, stating that they never expected Majid to take such a drastic step.

Alamgir Sheikh, the chairman of Pakistan Billiards and Snooker, expressed his deep sadness over Majid Ali's passing. He described Majid as a highly talented player and mentioned that the entire community was devastated by the news. Sheikh also clarified that Majid did not have any financial issues. "He had so much talent, and he was young. We had high hopes for him to bring glory to Pakistan," Sheikh said.

Majid's death marks the second loss of a snooker player in a month. Last month, international snooker player Muhammad Bilal passed away due to cardiac arrest. Snooker has gained significant prominence in Pakistan, especially after star players like Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Asif helped the country secure World and Asian Championship titles. Some of their players have even made it to the professional circuit in snooker.

