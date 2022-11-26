Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: USA hold England to 0-0 draw, result sparks meme fest on Twitter

USA kept their record intact of remaining unbeaten against England at the World Cup, and the 0-0 draw sparks a meme fest on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 06:33 AM IST

England and USA played out a 0-0 draw and fans flooded Twitter with 'Soccer' and 'Football' memes

In the history of FIFA World Cup, the United States of America had never lost to England, and the record has remained intact after the two sides played out a 0-0 stalemate in the Group B clash on Friday. As the Eagles and the Three Lions shared the spoils, the group remains open as Harry Kane's side are leading the way on 4 points, while Iran are in second place after beating Wales 2-0 earlier in the day. 

USA are in third place with two points are playing out two draws, while Gareth Bales' Wales are bottom of the group on 1 point, but they can still make it to the round of 16 if other results go in their favour. 

Meanwhile talking about the stalemate between USA and England, there were plenty of chances throughout the game but neither side could break the deadlock. The best chance of the match fell to Weston McKennie who somehow failed to score with the goal gaping. 

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar becomes first nation to exit the World Cup in group stage

Fans of the Three Lions booed some of the English players after their lethargic performance in the final third, and the result sparked a meme fest on Twitter with fans flooding the micro-blogging website with hilarious memes. 

Here's how fans reacted to England's 0-0 draw with USA:

It was a dull performance from both sides, but one that crucially keeps all teams' prospects alive of reaching the next round alive. Harry Kane's England will next take on Wales, while Iran will play against USA which could be a virtual knockout tie. 

