FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar becomes first nation to exit the World Cup in group stage

After South Africa, Qatar is now only the second host to be eliminated during the group stages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Qatar will play their final match against Netherlands.

Qatar became the earliest host nation ever to be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup on Friday, losing 3-1 to Senegal in its second Group A match. Later that day, the Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Ecuador formally sealed Qatar's departure from the group.

After South Africa, Qatar is now only the second host to be eliminated during the group stages. South Africa's Bafana Bafana were eliminated from the 2010 World Cup in the third round of group stage matches.

In Group A, the Netherlands and Ecuador have four points each, while Senegal has three.

Qatar still has one game left against the Netherlands, who today scored the tournament's fastest goal, breaking the deadlock after only 6 minutes, thanks to Cody Gakpo. 

The Qatari team, one of the strongest in Asia, looked no match for the traditional footballing powerhouses, demonstrating the disparity in talent between Europe and Asia.

More to follow...

