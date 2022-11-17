FIFA World Cup 2022: How Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Leo Messi's Argentina can face off in the final

Messi and Ronaldo may yet faceoff in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off on Sunday, November 20, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the inaugural match of the spectacle. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will also be in action in the first week itself, as all eyes will be on the dynamic duo during the World Cup.

At 37 and 35 respectively, this will realistically be the last chance saloon for Ronaldo and Messi to win the coveted World Cup trophy. While the two superstars of world football have won all in their respective glittering careers, a World Cup title would maybe end the 'G.O.A.T' debate if any of them goes on to win the big prize later in December.

Also, there a high chance of Messi and Ronaldo meeting each other in the final of the World Cup, yes, you read that right. Since Argentina and Portugal are in separate groups, they can not meet each other in the group stage, but a meeting could be on the cards in the final or the knockout rounds before that, given certain permutations and combinations.

If Argentina and Portugal win their respective groups, they can indeed reach the final. Messi and Co need to win Group C, while Portugal need to win Group H.

Once Ronaldo's side makes it past group H, they could face either Serbia or Switzerland in the round of 16. Belgium would await them in the quarterfinals before a meeting against France or England perhaps in the semis to reach the summit clash.

Similarly, Messi's side could face off against Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals, Netherlands in the quarters, while either Spain or Brazil would await them in the semis.

If one of Argentina or Portugal finishes second in their respective groups, they may still face off but it would be in the semifinals.

Also, if both Messi and Ronaldo's respective teams finish second in their groups, then also they will have a chance of meeting in the final, making it a memorable affair.