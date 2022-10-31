Search icon
Dewald Brevis smashes 162 in 57 balls, sends Twitter into meltdown; AB de Villiers sums up brutal hitting

Dewald Brevis scores 162 runs in 57 balls, Twitter is all praises for the cricketer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

Dewald Brevis, a South Africa batter smashed 162 runs off 57 balls with 13 fours and as many sixes against the was at his very best in Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom during CSA T20 Challenge. 

The Titans have scored 271 in 20 overs with the loss of three wickets. Playing for the Titans, the right-hander is being praised widely over social media platform Twitter. Even AB de Villiers, the legendary South African cricket, heaped praise on Brevis for playing the masterful knock in favourable batting conditions.

Read: Dewald Brevis aka 'Baby AB' smashes century in 35 balls, scores 162 in just 57 balls, watch video

Twitter is all praises for Dewald Brevis's performance. Here are some Twitter reactions: 

 

