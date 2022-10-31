Dewald Brevis smashes 162 in 57 balls, sends Twitter into meltdown; AB de Villiers sums up brutal hitting

Photo: Twitter

Dewald Brevis, a South Africa batter smashed 162 runs off 57 balls with 13 fours and as many sixes against the was at his very best in Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom during CSA T20 Challenge.

The Titans have scored 271 in 20 overs with the loss of three wickets. Playing for the Titans, the right-hander is being praised widely over social media platform Twitter. Even AB de Villiers, the legendary South African cricket, heaped praise on Brevis for playing the masterful knock in favourable batting conditions.

Twitter is all praises for Dewald Brevis's performance. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Dewald Brevis. No need to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022

Mad knock from Dewald Brevis - 162 in just 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes in the CSA T20 Challenge.



Take a bow, Brevis! October 31, 2022

Dewald Brevis is all set to rule cricket for next two decades. pic.twitter.com/NPWPyD7lcE — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 31, 2022

Dewald Brevis scores a 150 in just 52 balls with 12 fours and 13 sixes.



Unbelievable stuff by Brevis! October 31, 2022