Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to get 500 million Instagram followers, nearly double than Virat Kohli

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United star became the first person to have 500 million followers on Instagram. On social media, the famous footballer from Portugal amassed 500 million followers. Ronaldo was the first famous person to reach a significant number on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Almost twice as the former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli’s followers on Instagram.

More than 10% population of the world is now following the Portuguese football superstar.

Recently, Ronaldo shared a photograph with Messi which went viral on Instagram. Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are the two greatest modern-day footballers in the world. They continue to be football experts who hardly ever appear together. They no longer compete against one another because they are on different teams in other leagues. They've never been a part of a single team.

Also Read: LIVE Updates I FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran: Know all about Harry Kane led England and its possible starting XI) On Instagram, he receives $2.3 for each sponsored post. Virat Kohli, who ranks 3rd among sports celebrities, charges $1.7 mn per post. (

Ronaldo, a five-time FIFA player of the year, surpassed $1 billion in career earnings in 2020, making him the first active team athlete to do so.

When it comes to football records as total goals scored, Ronaldo is in front of Messi. For club and country, the Portuguese striker has scored more than 800 goals. With more than 110 goals, he is officially recognised as the highest goal scorer by nation, male or female. Additionally, he has scored more than 700 goals for the clubs he has represented.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored one international goal in 2022 and once in eight appearances for Manchester United in eight games.

Ronaldo has been named the world’s highest-paid athlete twice on Forbes’ list — first in 2016 and then again in 2017.