Chelsea vs Tottenham highlights: Harry Kane rescues Spurs in stoppage time as match ends 2-2

Harry Kane scored right at death to snatch a point off Chelsea

Harry Kane snatched a late equaliser for Tottenham in the stoppage time as they shared the spoils with Chelsea 2-2 on Sunday in matchday 2 of the Premier League 2022-23. Chelsea were leading their London rivals 2-1 up until the 96th minute, however, Kane produced an anti-climax at the Stamford Bridge.

It was a game filled with drama and emotions as both coaches were sent off and that's exactly how it panned out on the pitch as well.

Summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly scored a screamer to introduce himself to the Premier League as he put the Blues ahead, but Spurs pulled themselves level through an equaliser from Pierre-Emile Hojberg shortly after the hour mark.

Koulibaly first goal for Chelsea against Tottenham. What a goal #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/AVOnkGf0iO — KBN SPORTS (@KBNbackup) August 14, 2022

Reece James scored in the 77th minute as Chelsea got their noses in front again and it remained like that until the 96th minute when Harry Kane pulled Tottenham back on level-pegging to snatch a point.

The two London rivals were expected to produce an epic contest and so they did with Koulibaly scoring his first goal in a Chelsea shirt which he is likely to remember for a long time. The centre-back finished with the composure of a striker from a corner taken by another new signing Marc Cucurella.

The match stayed in the Blues' favour up until Hoijberg equalised to bring Spurs back into the contest. However, the home side were in the driving seat once again as right-back Reece James was somehow afforded acres of space as Spurs' defence completely switched off.

Chelsea were ahead once again as James finished in aplomb and it felt like they would walk away with the contest, but Harry Kane had other ideas.

REECE JAMES. HE’S ONE OF OUR OWN. pic.twitter.com/SQVGMFRryk — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 14, 2022

The visitors were handed a lifeline deep into the stoppage time as all Spurs players converged in the Chelsea penalty box for a corner. Kane headed in from close range to pull his side level again and the match ended 2-2.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL Prince Harry Kan



pic.twitter.com/pPjwo5bo63 — PLTV (@FSTPL2) August 14, 2022

As if that wasn't enough drama, both coaches Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had a faceoff while shaking hands and they had to be separated, as the duo was sent off for their collision.